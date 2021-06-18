Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $327.71 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) will announce $327.71 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $236.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $434.80 million. Six Flags Entertainment posted sales of $19.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,612.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $953.03 million to $1.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Six Flags Entertainment.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.00) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SIX. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.58.

In other news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $114,833.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,031.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 14,767 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 542.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 66,181 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,615,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,597,000 after purchasing an additional 131,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,663,000. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SIX opened at $42.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 2.51. Six Flags Entertainment has a twelve month low of $16.06 and a twelve month high of $51.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.14.

Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

