SKALE Network Hits Market Capitalization of $269.51 Million (SKL)

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. SKALE Network has a total market cap of $269.51 million and approximately $49.82 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SKALE Network coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000781 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SKALE Network has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SKALE Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00059635 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00025006 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003922 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.45 or 0.00737528 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00043542 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00082974 BTC.

SKALE Network Coin Profile

SKALE Network (SKL) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,072,194,681 coins and its circulating supply is 958,853,025 coins. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork . SKALE Network’s official website is skale.network . SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

SKALE Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SKALE Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SKALE Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SKALE Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SKALE Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.