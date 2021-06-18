Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.06.

SKLZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Skillz from $28.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Skillz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Skillz from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st.

In related news, VP Charlotte Edelman sold 30,340 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $708,135.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 130,413 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,839.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $634,987.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,609,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,234,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,454,845 shares of company stock worth $243,933,365 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Skillz during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skillz in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,732,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skillz in the first quarter worth about $377,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz during the fourth quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Skillz during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,826,000. Institutional investors own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SKLZ opened at $18.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.34. Skillz has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $46.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of -46.32 and a beta of 0.03.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

