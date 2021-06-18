SkinCoin (SKIN) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $15,019.00

SkinCoin (CURRENCY:SKIN) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. SkinCoin has a total market capitalization of $140,997.54 and $15,019.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SkinCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SkinCoin has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00059920 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00025234 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003884 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $267.01 or 0.00743125 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00043756 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00083192 BTC.

SkinCoin Profile

SkinCoin (SKIN) is a coin. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. The official website for SkinCoin is skincoin.org . SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms. “

Buying and Selling SkinCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SkinCoin directly using US dollars.

