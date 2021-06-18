Skycoin Achieves Market Cap of $24.99 Million (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. Skycoin has a total market capitalization of $24.99 million and approximately $224,473.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Skycoin has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.23 or 0.00003429 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00059965 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.63 or 0.00135461 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.77 or 0.00183214 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000205 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $315.84 or 0.00879803 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,909.31 or 1.00028684 BTC.

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin’s launch date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,300,000 coins. Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

