SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 54,595 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.33% of SkyWest worth $8,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SkyWest by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,943,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $432,759,000 after acquiring an additional 475,223 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of SkyWest by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,003,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,090,000 after buying an additional 32,908 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SkyWest by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,066,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,300,000 after buying an additional 23,446 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of SkyWest by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 934,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,659,000 after buying an additional 27,883 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SkyWest by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 868,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,013,000 after buying an additional 508,534 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on SkyWest from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on SkyWest from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $46.25 on Friday. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $61.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -660.71 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.18). SkyWest had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $534.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.00 million. Analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

SkyWest Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

