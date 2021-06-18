Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Purchased by Distillate Capital Partners LLC

Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 45.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,205 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $569,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 109.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 81.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,003 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 16.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,204 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,579,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded down $4.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $168.35. The stock had a trading volume of 21,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,697. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.41 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 27.67%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SWKS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. B. Riley raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.55.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.