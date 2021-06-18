Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Short Interest Update

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the May 13th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

OTCMKTS SLTTF opened at $4.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.80. Slate Office REIT has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $4.46.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLTTF shares. TD Securities downgraded Slate Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Slate Office REIT from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Slate Office REIT is an owner and operator of North American office real estate. The REIT owns interests in and operates a portfolio of 35 strategic and well-located real estate assets across Canada's major population centres and includes two assets in downtown Chicago, Illinois. 60% of the REIT's portfolio is comprised of government or credit rated tenants.

