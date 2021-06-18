Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jun 18th, 2021

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the May 13th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

OTCMKTS SLTTF opened at $4.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.80. Slate Office REIT has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $4.46.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLTTF shares. TD Securities downgraded Slate Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Slate Office REIT from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Slate Office REIT Company Profile

Slate Office REIT is an owner and operator of North American office real estate. The REIT owns interests in and operates a portfolio of 35 strategic and well-located real estate assets across Canada's major population centres and includes two assets in downtown Chicago, Illinois. 60% of the REIT's portfolio is comprised of government or credit rated tenants.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.