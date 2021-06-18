Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.68

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.68 and traded as high as C$5.37. Slate Office REIT shares last traded at C$5.33, with a volume of 269,671 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Slate Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$5.25 price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.14, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$361.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.68.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.0333 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Slate Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.41%.

Slate Office REIT Company Profile (TSE:SOT.UN)

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

