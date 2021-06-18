Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $31.66

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$31.66 and traded as low as C$28.93. Sleep Country Canada shares last traded at C$29.25, with a volume of 115,059 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZZZ. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$38.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$31.66. The company has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.30.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$183.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$162.05 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Sleep Country Canada’s payout ratio is 43.45%.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile (TSE:ZZZ)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

