SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 785,873 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 241,949 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.24% of SLM worth $14,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SLM in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SLM in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SLM in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in SLM in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in SLM in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLM. Citigroup raised their price objective on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

NASDAQ SLM opened at $19.91 on Friday. SLM Co. has a 52 week low of $6.48 and a 52 week high of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.43.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $331.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.07 million. SLM had a return on equity of 58.89% and a net margin of 49.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.38%.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

