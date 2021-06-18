SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D) Trading Down 2.8%

SLM Solutions Group AG (ETR:AM3D) fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €18.40 ($21.65) and last traded at €18.52 ($21.79). 33,880 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 48,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at €19.06 ($22.42).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 743.88. The company has a market cap of $366.31 million and a P/E ratio of -12.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €18.18.

SLM Solutions Group Company Profile (ETR:AM3D)

SLM Solutions Group AG provides metal-based additive manufacturing technology solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Machine Business and After Sales Business. The Machine Business segment engages in the development, production, marketing, and sale of machines and peripheral equipment for selective laser melting.

