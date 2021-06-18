SmartKey (SKEY) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.16 Million

SmartKey (CURRENCY:SKEY) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 18th. One SmartKey coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000526 BTC on popular exchanges. SmartKey has a market capitalization of $34.82 million and $1.16 million worth of SmartKey was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SmartKey has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00058690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00024388 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003723 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.54 or 0.00723498 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00082900 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00042319 BTC.

SmartKey Profile

SmartKey (SKEY) is a coin. SmartKey’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,631,354 coins. SmartKey’s official Twitter account is @SmartKeyDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SmartKey is https://reddit.com/r/Smartkeyplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartKey is a decentralized oracle network built on the Ethereum network, founded by CEO Szymon Fiedorowicz. SmartKey aims to enable automated, secure connection of DeFi smart contracts with external services. The platform has created a connector for 2 blockchains: Ethereum and Waves. SmartKey can thus adapt any DeFi project by connecting it to the physical world. The process is possible thanks to the connector based on Smart Contracts. SmartKey enables integration at two levels of advancement: API and DeFi “

