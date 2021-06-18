SmartMesh Price Tops $0.0039 on Top Exchanges (SMT)

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. SmartMesh has a market capitalization of $5.19 million and approximately $123,634.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartMesh coin can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SmartMesh has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00057884 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00024138 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003689 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.48 or 0.00715959 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00082366 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00042296 BTC.

SmartMesh Coin Profile

SmartMesh (CRYPTO:SMT) is a coin. It launched on December 9th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 coins. The official website for SmartMesh is smartmesh.io . SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The SmartMesh is a blockchain-based IoT protocol that enables smartphones, onboard devices and others to connect to each other without the Internet. The SmartMesh team will leverage the Ethererum blockchain to provide a faster, resilient, and a decentralized network with higher bandwidth than the Internet. The SmartMesh token (SMT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase products and services in the SmartMesh network, and also to encourage the SmartMesh node contributors. “

