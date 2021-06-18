Smaugs NFT (SMG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $742,980.00

Smaugs NFT (CURRENCY:SMG) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 18th. Smaugs NFT has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and approximately $742,980.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Smaugs NFT has traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar. One Smaugs NFT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0549 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002823 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00059641 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.27 or 0.00136004 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.93 or 0.00182920 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000205 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $312.50 or 0.00880436 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,505.61 or 1.00032886 BTC.

Smaugs NFT Profile

Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft

Buying and Selling Smaugs NFT

