Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.63 EPS

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.63, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.80 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 62.71% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.

Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock opened at $19.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.65. Smith & Wesson Brands has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $23.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on SWBI. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Smith & Wesson Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

In other news, insider Mark Peter Smith acquired 1,500 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 150,686 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,662. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.