Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Price Target Raised to $30.50 at Cowen

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) had its target price increased by analysts at Cowen from $24.00 to $30.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 53.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SWBI. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.70.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock opened at $19.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $23.57.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $322.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.80 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 62.71% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Peter Smith acquired 1,500 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 150,686 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,662. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWBI. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 383.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 100.0% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 56.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.