Snowflake (SNOW) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/14/2021 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $248.00 to $265.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/11/2021 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $312.00 to $290.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/11/2021 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $270.00 to $265.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/8/2021 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $275.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/27/2021 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $275.00 to $240.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/27/2021 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $300.00 to $248.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/24/2021 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $285.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $280.00 to $235.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/18/2021 – Snowflake was upgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $285.00 price target on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Snowflake was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $275.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $270.00.

5/13/2021 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $350.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Snowflake is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Snowflake is now covered by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE SNOW traded up $3.87 on Friday, hitting $249.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,407,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,373,681. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.71 and a 1-year high of $429.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.28. The company has a market capitalization of $73.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.63.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $7,018,038.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,913 shares in the company, valued at $23,562,465.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 9,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.82, for a total transaction of $2,007,253.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 133,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,370,826.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 844,211 shares of company stock valued at $196,035,079. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 61.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

