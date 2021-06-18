Snowflake (SNOW) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/14/2021 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $248.00 to $265.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/11/2021 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $312.00 to $290.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/11/2021 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $270.00 to $265.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/8/2021 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $275.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/27/2021 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $275.00 to $240.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/27/2021 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $300.00 to $248.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/24/2021 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $285.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $280.00 to $235.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/18/2021 – Snowflake was upgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $285.00 price target on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Snowflake was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $275.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $270.00.

5/13/2021 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $350.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Snowflake is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Snowflake is now covered by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Snowflake stock traded up $3.87 on Friday, reaching $249.40. 6,407,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,373,681. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.28. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $184.71 and a one year high of $429.00. The stock has a market cap of $73.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.63.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total value of $7,018,038.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,562,465.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.58, for a total transaction of $3,083,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,759,614.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 844,211 shares of company stock valued at $196,035,079. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

