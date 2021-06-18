SnowGem Reaches Market Cap of $1.36 Million (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. During the last week, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. One SnowGem coin can now be bought for about $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SnowGem alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001536 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 37% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 49.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SnowGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.