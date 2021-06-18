Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the May 13th total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQM. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 201,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,886,000 after acquiring an additional 9,577 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,236,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,370 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $1,405,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $406,000.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SQM. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

Shares of SQM stock traded down $1.58 on Friday, reaching $42.63. 35,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,352. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 5.12. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $60.74.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 10.89%. Analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.89%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and industrial crops.

