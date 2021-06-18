Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 188,400 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the May 13th total of 219,500 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 243,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ SCKT traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.28. The stock had a trading volume of 26,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,718,125. Socket Mobile has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $35.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.23. The stock has a market cap of $44.76 million, a PE ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Socket Mobile had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Socket Mobile from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCKT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Socket Mobile during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Socket Mobile during the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Socket Mobile during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Socket Mobile by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 40,422 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Socket Mobile in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Socket Mobile

Socket Mobile, Inc produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

