Solana (SOL) Price Reaches $36.13

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Solana has a total market cap of $9.85 billion and $413.20 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solana coin can now be bought for about $36.13 or 0.00099057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Solana has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00058568 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00024292 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003731 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Amp (AMP) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $264.33 or 0.00724620 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00082794 BTC.

About Solana

Solana is a PoH coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 494,519,162 coins and its circulating supply is 272,637,428 coins. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Solana is medium.com/solana-labs . Solana’s official website is solana.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana is a single-chain, delegated-Proof-of-Stake protocol, founded by former Qualcomm, Intel, and Dropbox engineers in late-2017, focus on delivering scalability without sacrificing decentralization or security. Core to Solana’s scaling solution is a decentralized clock titled Proof-of-History (PoH), built to solve the problem of time in distributed networks in where there is not a single, trusted, source of time. By using Verifiable Delay Functions, PoH allows each node to locally generate timestamps with SHA256 computations. This eliminates the need for the broadcasts of timestamps across the network, improving overall network efficiency. SOL is the native token of the Solana blockchain. Community tokens are held by the Swiss Foundation, which is run by an independent board. This token pool is used for bounties, incentives programs, marketing, and grants. Solana’s mission is to support all high-growth and high-frequency blockchain applications and to democratize the world’s financial systems. “

Buying and Selling Solana

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solana should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Solana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

