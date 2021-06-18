SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $309.28.

SEDG has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $386.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley reduced their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $312.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays raised SolarEdge Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $327.00 price target for the company.

Shares of SEDG stock traded up $1.05 on Friday, hitting $264.23. 1,266,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $246.88. SolarEdge Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $127.19 and a fifty-two week high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.94%. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director Marcel Gani sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total value of $879,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director More Avery sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total value of $3,699,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,725,893.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,076 shares of company stock worth $11,185,947 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

