SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,628 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.08% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $12,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,225.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Marcel Gani sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total value of $879,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director More Avery sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total transaction of $3,699,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,725,893.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,076 shares of company stock valued at $11,185,947 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SEDG opened at $263.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $246.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.13. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.19 and a 52 week high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SEDG. Truist lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $324.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $314.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.95.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

