SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Shares Sold by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,341 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 23,929 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SolarWinds by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,455,000 after purchasing an additional 43,590 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in SolarWinds by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,516,140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SolarWinds by 991.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,948 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in SolarWinds by 142.2% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,757,164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP grew its stake in SolarWinds by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 735,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,823,000 after purchasing an additional 10,531 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWI opened at $17.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 1.00. SolarWinds Co. has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $24.34.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.96 million. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 14.65%. Analysts predict that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarWinds news, insider Jason Bliss sold 24,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $398,916.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 782,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,830,665.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SWI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on SolarWinds in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SolarWinds from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SolarWinds in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.36.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

