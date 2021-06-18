SONM (SNM) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $387,780.00

SONM (CURRENCY:SNM) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. SONM has a total market capitalization of $77.25 million and $387,780.00 worth of SONM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SONM coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000599 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SONM has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SONM Profile

SONM (SNM) is a coin. It launched on June 15th, 2017. SONM’s total supply is 444,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 coins. The Reddit community for SONM is /r/SONM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SONM is sonm.com . SONM’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SONM is a a multi-purpose decentralized supercomputer for general purpose computing, allowig users to monetize their idle hardware and providing services that range from site hosting to scientific calculations. The SONM project implements a fog computing structure instead of a costly cloud structure, reducing middlemen fees. The SNM token is required to buy and sell computational power in the SONM network. “

Buying and Selling SONM

