SONO (SONO) Price Tops $0.0125 on Exchanges

SONO (CURRENCY:SONO) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 18th. In the last week, SONO has traded down 33.1% against the U.S. dollar. SONO has a market cap of $26,021.99 and approximately $12.00 worth of SONO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SONO coin can currently be bought for $0.0125 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,657.50 or 1.00085945 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00034254 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00008416 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $153.32 or 0.00430344 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $118.33 or 0.00332138 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $272.55 or 0.00765016 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006762 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00073657 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003422 BTC.

About SONO

SONO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SkunkHash hashing algorithm. SONO’s total supply is 2,084,823 coins. SONO’s official Twitter account is @AltComCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SONO is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectSONO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SONO’s official website is sonohub.ru

According to CryptoCompare, “AltCommunity Coin (ALTCOM) is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SkunkHash algorithm. “

SONO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SONO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SONO using one of the exchanges listed above.

