Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 98.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 27,025 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in Amphenol by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APH traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.33. The company had a trading volume of 60,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,712,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $46.29 and a twelve month high of $69.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.43. The firm has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.02%.

APH has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

In other Amphenol news, Director Robert Livingston bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,318,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,548,862.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,022,082.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,610.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 769,133 shares of company stock valued at $51,217,363 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

