Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Grows Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares during the quarter. CDW makes up approximately 1.2% of Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $6,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in CDW by 146.4% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CDW traded down $3.02 on Friday, reaching $166.22. 13,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,796. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $105.87 and a 12 month high of $184.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.37. The firm has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.25. CDW had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 83.86%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 24.43%.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $657,865.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,724 shares in the company, valued at $7,375,882.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total transaction of $646,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,518,866.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,495 shares of company stock worth $2,462,688 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. CDW has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.00.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

