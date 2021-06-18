Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in The Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

Get The Southern alerts:

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $166,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,256,333.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,474 shares of company stock worth $2,778,346 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SO traded down $1.12 on Friday, hitting $62.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,979,490. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $50.40 and a 12-month high of $66.93. The stock has a market cap of $65.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.54.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 81.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus increased their target price on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

The Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.