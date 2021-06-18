Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Sells 5,619 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,758 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,619 shares during the quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $3,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FRC. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 0.6% during the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 12,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 1.2% during the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 24.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FRC traded down $3.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $178.16. The stock had a trading volume of 22,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,377. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.17. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $100.38 and a 12-month high of $197.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.15%.

FRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Compass Point increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.94.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

