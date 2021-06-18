Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 79.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,409 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $12,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Southern Copper by 14,117.6% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 22,605,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,821,000 after buying an additional 22,446,990 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Southern Copper by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,819,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321,453 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Southern Copper by 12.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,797,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,331,000 after acquiring an additional 738,188 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Southern Copper by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,406,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Southern Copper by 41.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,286,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,160,000 after acquiring an additional 671,048 shares during the last quarter. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $206,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,770.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $88,143.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $366,533 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SCCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.93.

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $59.41 on Friday. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $36.41 and a twelve month high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 137.93%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.