Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 532,691 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,005 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.09% of Southwest Airlines worth $32,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,010.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 422 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LUV. Barclays raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Argus upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

LUV opened at $55.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.62. The firm has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a PE ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.25. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $30.24 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 41.71%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

