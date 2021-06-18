S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Position Raised by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 182,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of S&P Global worth $64,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $971,046,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $743,879,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 130.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,839,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,203,000 after buying an additional 1,042,311 shares during the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $272,929,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 542.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 855,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,130,000 after buying an additional 722,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $400.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $303.50 and a fifty-two week high of $401.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $382.38. The stock has a market cap of $96.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.97.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 26.35%.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.75.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.