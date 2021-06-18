SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Retirement Income Solutions Inc

Retirement Income Solutions Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 266,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,793 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 4.3% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Retirement Income Solutions Inc owned 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $12,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,285,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,912 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 200.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,165,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,929,000 after buying an additional 1,444,195 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,781,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,874,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,368,000 after buying an additional 1,071,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3,996.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 622,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,027,000 after acquiring an additional 607,392 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.12. 107,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,692,266. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.08. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $35.12 and a 52 week high of $50.04.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

