SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Holdings Increased by Retirement Income Solutions Inc

Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Retirement Income Solutions Inc owned 0.71% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $7,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 813.3% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYX traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.42. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,865. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.42. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1 year low of $74.00 and a 1 year high of $105.31.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.