SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) is Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s 8th Largest Position

Retirement Income Solutions Inc reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for about 2.6% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $7,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded down $8.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $477.74. 90,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,140. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $495.05. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $311.27 and a 52-week high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

