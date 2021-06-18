Spectrum (SPT) Hits Market Cap of $23,342.51

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 18th. During the last week, Spectrum has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. One Spectrum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectrum has a total market cap of $23,342.51 and $10,267.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $156.00 or 0.00440164 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00007324 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00011323 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000217 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Spectrum Profile

SPT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Spectrum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

