SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.14. SPI Energy shares last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 1,522,676 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.22.

Get SPI Energy alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPI. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in SPI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $582,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $406,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPI Energy during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPI Energy during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPI Energy during the first quarter valued at about $1,479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors. It offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. The company also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for SPI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.