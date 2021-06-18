SPINDLE Market Capitalization Achieves $274,953.58 (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 18th. SPINDLE has a market cap of $274,953.58 and $340.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SPINDLE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SPINDLE has traded 50.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,853.53 or 0.99969398 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00034332 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00008354 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.13 or 0.00429747 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.03 or 0.00331900 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $274.01 or 0.00764011 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006756 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00074230 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003415 BTC.

SPINDLE Profile

SPINDLE (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,521,566,087 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

SPINDLE Coin Trading

