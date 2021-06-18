Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SPX. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 9,800 ($128.04) to £114.20 ($149.20) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 8,500 ($111.05) to £100 ($130.65) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £106 ($138.49) to £108 ($141.10) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a £130 ($169.85) price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a £122.85 ($160.50) price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Spirax-Sarco Engineering presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of £103.59 ($135.33).

SPX traded down GBX 15 ($0.20) during trading on Thursday, hitting £132.60 ($173.24). 182,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,452. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a twelve month low of GBX 9,664 ($126.26) and a twelve month high of £136.55 ($178.40). The firm has a market cap of £9.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is £321.19.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

