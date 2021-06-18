Sprott (TSE:SII) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$50.62. Sprott shares last traded at C$49.41, with a volume of 60,180 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SII. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sprott from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Sprott from C$50.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$53.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.93.

Sprott (TSE:SII) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.19). The firm had revenue of C$50.34 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Sprott Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

Sprott Company Profile (TSE:SII)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

