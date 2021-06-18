Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin Sells 1,278 Shares

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total transaction of $108,399.96.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,277 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $80,284.99.

On Monday, April 19th, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total transaction of $77,587.38.

On Thursday, April 1st, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 5,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.28, for a total transaction of $296,400.00.

Shares of SPT stock traded up $2.96 on Friday, reaching $88.90. 33,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,219. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.54. Sprout Social, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.55 and a twelve month high of $86.35.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SPT shares. KeyCorp began coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sprout Social from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.27.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sprout Social by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,630,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,442,000 after buying an additional 802,120 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

