S&T (ETR:SANT) Shares Up 0.7%

S&T AG (ETR:SANT) shares shot up 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as €20.32 ($23.91) and last traded at €20.30 ($23.88). 259,693 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 233,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at €20.16 ($23.72).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SANT. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on shares of S&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on shares of S&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of S&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of S&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on shares of S&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €30.20 ($35.53).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.42, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 23.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of €21.52.

S&T AG engages in the development, implementation, and marketing of hardware and software solutions, and IT services. The company operates through three segments: IT Services, IoT Solutions Europe, and IoT Solutions America. The company offers consulting, integration, and outsourcing services in the areas of workplace, data centers, cloud, and application support and development; and implements, operates, and sells third-party hardware and software products.

