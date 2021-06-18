ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Acquires 1,994 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.5% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $22,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $219.66. 5,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,787. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $221.55. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $140.25 and a 1-year high of $228.87.

