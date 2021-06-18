ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 344,646 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,048 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.4% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $20,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 151.4% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 809.5% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.65. 268,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,662,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.85 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. HSBC boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.46.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,877,955 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

