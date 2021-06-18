ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $14.79 Million Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Fortive worth $14,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTV. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Fortive by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Fortive by 418.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.77.

Shares of Fortive stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,630. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $60.82 and a one year high of $82.12. The stock has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 13.40%.

In other Fortive news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $99,124,641.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,467,716.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $4,194,867.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,822,524.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

