ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $28.25 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 723,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,098 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises about 1.9% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $28,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $1,122,406,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 352.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 46,947,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,523,620,000 after purchasing an additional 36,566,684 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,862,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,039,980,000 after purchasing an additional 29,812,530 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 148,429,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,479,588,000 after purchasing an additional 17,452,785 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 106,531,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,215,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.70.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.59. 813,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,255,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

