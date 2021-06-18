ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $9.72 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,699 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 31.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

In related news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,494.51, for a total value of $34,646,249.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,158,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,791,543,791.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,515.71, for a total transaction of $7,547,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,532 shares in the company, valued at $13,916,907.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 71,887 shares of company stock valued at $168,672,579 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG traded down $26.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,501.22. 31,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,381. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,374.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,347.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2,543.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

